"I know what Communism is," warns Shropshire MP in China debate

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski told Westminster Hall of his experiences of communism and he sees both Russia and China as threats.

The debate was held to consider the impact of a new British naval alliance with Australia and the United States, called AUKUS which Mr Kawczynski believes will play a "pivotal role in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region."

"There is no doubt in my mind that both Russia and China are threats to the United Kingdom," he said.

"Make no mistake: Russia and China are both grave threats to freedom, to the western world in particular and to true democracy in general."

Mr Kawczynski added: "I am the sole Conservative MP who was born in a communist country, so I know what communism is.

"I used to go back to communist Poland to see my beloved grandfather in the 1980s, when martial law was in place and General Jaruzelski—the Soviet puppet who was controlling Poland—was running the show, so I know what the communists are and I know what they are capable of.

"Let us not forget that under the veneer of China’s highly flourishing capitalist society, there beats the heart of a rigid communist politburo that seeks to control its own people in a way that is completely unacceptable, and is unimaginable here in the United Kingdom."

He also spoke out to warn the Government to be wary of accepting billions of pounds of investment from China.

"I understand that it is tempting to accept tens or hundreds of billions of dollars from China, but, as I will come on to say, China has a 1,000-year strategy to control global economies, and we must not fall into the trap," he said.

He also said a copy of the debate would be going to the 500 members of his local Conservative association because: "I think we ought to celebrate the signing of AUKUS."

Labour's Sephen Kinnock MP (Aberavon) said: "The UK and its allies therefore need to wise up, not to provoke and inflame tensions, but to deter aggressive and bellicose behaviour that threatens British interests and those of our allies and our liberal democratic values.

"It is in that spirit that Labour front benchers welcome AUKUS and its increased defence co-operation with our allies."

But he added that it was important to maintain strong links to Europe, too.

Government Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling MP said: "China’s increasing power and international assertiveness is likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s.

"As G20 members with permanent seats on the UN Security Council, we must work together, from increasing trade and rebuilding the global economy to co-operation in science innovation.

"Co-operation with China will be vital to tackle transnational challenges, particularly climate change and biodiversity loss. But as we engage, we will not sacrifice our values or national security.

"China is an authoritarian state with different values from the UK."

But she added that the Government consistently takes action to hold China to its international obligations and commitments.

"We will continue to speak and take action to promote our values and protect our national security," she said.