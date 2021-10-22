Crews called to two fires at homes in Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin

Firefighters dealt with two kitchen fires in Shrewsbury on Friday (22) that happened within minutes of each other.

Crews from Shrewsbury were called to a ground floor flat on Noel Hill Road in the town just before midday.

The used breathing apparatus to enter the property and brought the fire under control within half an hour.

Just after midday Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Seabury Close.

A fire crew from Telford joined a crew from Shrewsbury and the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 12.23pm.

They said the fire was caused by food being left on the cooker.

