Crews called to two fires at homes in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Crews from Shrewsbury were called to a ground floor flat on Noel Hill Road in the town just before midday.

The used breathing apparatus to enter the property and brought the fire under control within half an hour.

Just after midday Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Seabury Close.

A fire crew from Telford joined a crew from Shrewsbury and the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 12.23pm.