Red rebels to march in Shrewsbury during climate conference

Red Rebels will be in Shrewsbury on the first day of COP26

On Sunday, October 31, group members will silently process through the train station from 2.30pm. They will be escorted by local guides who will then join them on the train for departure at 2.51pm. The group says there will be no disruption to passengers.

Shrewsbury Red Rebels will arrive in Manchester Piccadilly at 4.14pm, where Manchester Red Rebels and other national Red Rebel groups (including York and Birmingham) will silently welcome them in a display.

It it taking place on the first day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

“Red Rebels will travel, silently and with purpose, along the veins of the country to the beating heart of COP26 in Glasgow,” explained event organisers Catherine Heinemeyer and Christina O’Neill in a joint statement. “We will bring the message that it’s now code red for humanity, for climate, and for nature. There is not a single moment more to waste, and policy makers who don’t come to the table ready to make sacrifices really will have blood on their hands.”