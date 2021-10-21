Raiders leave £9,000 of damage as Shrewsbury menswear store broken into for third time in six months

A clothes shop has been broken into for the third time in six months, with raiders leaving £9,000 worth of damage in their wake.

Pockets Menswear boss Paul Platt outside the shop after it was raided for the third time in six months
Pockets, a popular menswear store in The Square, Shrewsbury, was smashed into at around 2am this morning.

No stock was taken, but the culprits left smashed windows and ruined clothes behind in their trail of destruction.

Boss Paul Platt, who has run the shop since it opened in 1996, was left perplexed at yet another break in.

"The alarm went off at 2am," he said.

"They smashed the windows and tried to lift the grilles up and get at the window display.

"Thankfully they didn't get any stock this time, but they damaged the window and some of the clothes in the window display have shards of glass in them so they are ruined."

Mr Platt said that police found a fake number plate outside the shop they believe was left behind by the crooks, and officers believe three people were involved in the raid.

"I think they came specially for us," Mr Platt said of the criminals.

"There are not many places in the country that sell what we sell, only a couple in the Midlands. I think they came for our gear."

In August, a man was jailed for six months for stealing £4,000 worth of items in a raid at Pockets earlier in the month.

Paul Martin, 43, of Pave Lane, Newport, pleaded guilty to the burglary.

Six month ago, another burglary at the shop took place.

Around £10,000 of stock was stolen.

Security measures have since been stepped up to make it harder for thieves to take items.

"We've been done lots of times. We opened on Easter weekend in 1996 and were broken into after one day. If anyone saw anything, contact the police," said Mr Platt.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for a comment.

