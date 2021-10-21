Raiders leave £9,000 of damage as Shrewsbury menswear store broken into for third time in six months

Pockets Menswear boss Paul Platt outside the shop after it was raided for the third time in six months

Pockets, a popular menswear store in The Square, Shrewsbury, was smashed into at around 2am this morning.

No stock was taken, but the culprits left smashed windows and ruined clothes behind in their trail of destruction.

Pockets Menswear in Shrewsbury was broken into during the night

Boss Paul Platt, who has run the shop since it opened in 1996, was left perplexed at yet another break in.

"The alarm went off at 2am," he said.

"They smashed the windows and tried to lift the grilles up and get at the window display.

"Thankfully they didn't get any stock this time, but they damaged the window and some of the clothes in the window display have shards of glass in them so they are ruined."

Damage at Pockets in Shrewsbury

Mr Platt said that police found a fake number plate outside the shop they believe was left behind by the crooks, and officers believe three people were involved in the raid.

"I think they came specially for us," Mr Platt said of the criminals.

"There are not many places in the country that sell what we sell, only a couple in the Midlands. I think they came for our gear."

Paul Martin, 43, of Pave Lane, Newport, pleaded guilty to the burglary.

Six month ago, another burglary at the shop took place.

Around £10,000 of stock was stolen.

Security measures have since been stepped up to make it harder for thieves to take items.

"We've been done lots of times. We opened on Easter weekend in 1996 and were broken into after one day. If anyone saw anything, contact the police," said Mr Platt.