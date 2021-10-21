Q&A session with MP and police boss

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion will join Mr Kawczynski at the Eileen Sandford Community Hall in Harlescott for the session at 6pm.
He said: "This is your opportunity to ask me questions on the issues that are important to you and your community."
It will be Mr Kawczynski's first public meeting in the town since the killing of fellow MP Sir David Amess in Essex at a surgery in Essex last week. The Shrewsbury MP and fellow county MPs have called for a review of safeguards in the wake of Sir David's death.