Police boss hails officers in county lines crackdown

Police and crime commissioner John Campion

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion commended policing teams after 12 arrests were made, as well as seizures of cash and Class A drugs running into the tens of thousands.

Mr Campion joined officers in Shrewsbury as part of the intensification week, and saw first-hand the scale of the operation. He said he is reassured to see the focused dedication from all officers involved.

Mr Campion said: “Last week’s targeted activity was a great success and demonstrates the tireless work officers do to protect the young and vulnerable people and help build a safer West Mercia.