'Cheating map' reveals 1,600 are having affairs in Shrewsbury

The cheating map from IllicitEncounters.com

The map reveals 1,649 people in the town are cheating on their partner - up 13 from 1,636 last year.

IllicitEncounters.com created the map. Spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a small rise in cheating over the last year in Shrewsbury and throughout most of Shropshire, particularly since the start of autumn with almost all adults double jabbed.

“Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.

“The cheating surge will continue as more of us return to the office in the run-up to Christmas. Adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters’ own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.