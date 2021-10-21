Artist maps out next phase of Shrewsbury streets project

The red lines on this map of Shrewsbury show which streets James has drawn

The Shrewsbury Streetscape Project is the work of artist and architect James St Clair Wade, who had been drawing detailed pictures of the town's streets for the last two-and-a-half years.

James has now finished Castle Street, and is now moving on to St Mary's Place and Dogpole. He has also drawn a unique map, with the red lines showing where he has drawn so far.

His wife Katriona said: "James is underway drawing St Mary’s Place and dodging the traffic on Dogpole as he takes the photos that help form the foundation for the drawings.

"This map and all the streets James has drawn so far are available as signed limited edition prints on streetscapeproject.com.