TV's Adrian Chiles among speakers at Shrewsbury addiction conference

Adrian Chiles will speak at the conference

Share Shrewsbury is holding a two-day virtual event on November 18 and 19, and will feature talks from experts to try and break the stigma and encourage change.

The charity was created by former Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie, whose daughter Amy Liebich died aged 37 after struggles with alcohol.

Ex-Match of the Day 2 host Mr Chiles opened up about his drinking habits in his documentary Drinkers Like Me in 2018. As well as former The One Show presenter and royal and political journalist Ms Tominey, there will be talks from former Government advisory board member Chip Somers, national recovery champion Dr Ed Day, Professor David Nutt and Professor Markus Heilig. Tickets start at £10.

Jane said: "This ground-breaking virtual event came about following the death of my own daughter from alcohol addiction. Her life was lost because of the lack of understanding about alcohol dependence and inadequate services to support those suffering with addiction.

"I was determined to create a conference where the public, practitioners, researchers and businesses could hear the truth about alcohol from internationally renowned addiction experts, and save other lives.

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

"No conference has ever brought together so many experts in alcohol addiction on one platform, including our keynote speaker, the UK’s National Recovery champion, Dr Ed Day.

"Over the two day conference we’ll learn about the latest breakthroughs in the research, and treatment of, alcohol dependence. Our world class speakers will talk about how families can be central to this.

"We’ll explore the ways in which stigma negatively affects recovery, and highlight why we need to change the way we think about addictive behaviour and address both the physical and mental issues of sufferers from the start.

"You’ll hear first-hand accounts about how alcohol addiction affects individuals and families, told by those with lived experience. Please buy a ticket to join us for this amazing event and to support awareness."