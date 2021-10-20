New directors elected to board of Shrewsbury business leaders

New Shrewsbury BID directors Robin Nugent, Catherine Armstrong, Darren Tomkins and Mike Gries

Shrewsbury BID, which works on behalf of more than 500 businesses to promote the town centre, has elected to its board Catherine Armstrong from Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent in Shrewsbury Market Hall, Mike Gries, the Subway franchisee for Shrewsbury, and Robin Nugent, of wine specialists, Iron and Rose and Glouglou wine bar.

Chairman of Shrewsbury BID, Mike Matthews of the Prince Rupert Hotel in Butcher Row, said: “I would like to thank every member of the board for their commitment and vision, and it’s wonderful to be able to welcome four new directors to the board.

“Catherine will represent education, health and the third sector on the board, and her vast experience of working in further education will be a real asset to the team.

“Mike will be a representative for national retailers, helping to ensure that both national and independent retailers can thrive here in Shrewsbury.

“Robin started his wine specialist business, Iron and Rose, in Shrewsbury Market Hall in 2016 and since then has opened Glouglou wine bar in Castle Gates and more recently the Petitglou wine bar in the market hall. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable as he represents bars and pubs on the board.

“Darren will represent hospitality, events and leisure businesses on the board. Having worked in the industry for over 20 years, he is extremely knowledgeable about the sector.