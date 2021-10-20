Fire crews 'had difficulty' reaching injured man in Shrewsbury flat fire

Crews were called to Albert Street in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of yesterday morning after the curtains caught fire from a tea light candle in a Halloween pumpkin.

But firefighters struggled to reach the man due to cars blocking the narrow streets. The man was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital for treatment after the ordeal at around 12.40pm.

Station Manager Mark Weaver, who attended the incident, said: “The crews found it incredibly difficult to get to the building due to the parking on the roadside. One firefighter had to go through the window wearing his breathing apparatus to get out of the appliance and rescue the man from the property.