New campaign aims to develop post-pandemic tourism in Shropshire

The Iron Bridge in Ironbridge, Telford - a World Heritage Site

The theme of the new campaign by Visit Shropshire is ‘Shropshire Welcomes…’ and aims to target visitors from all over the UK and encourage them to experience, spend and stay in Shropshire.

It is a collaboration between Shropshire Council and Visit Shropshire, and has been fully funded by the council’s Covid-19 recovery grant of £180,000.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Post-pandemic, destinations like Shropshire offer much of what many consumers are now looking for – clean air, unspoilt landscapes, undiscovered towns and villages, simple pleasures, absorbing stories and traditions, local food with low food miles, wellbeing, outdoor animation and the social life that everyone has so missed.

“Our campaign will work to reinforce these qualities and introduce them to new visitors, creating a strong and positive image for Shropshire that will chime with how people are feeling post-pandemic, without encouraging over-tourism to areas that have experienced problems with visitor volumes post-lockdowns.”

The aims of the campaign include positioning Shropshire as an unspoilt, empathetic year round staycation option with exceptional natural assets and proud, vibrant towns and villages, each with their own unique character.

It will also aim to lead with hero products whilst using the campaign to level demand across the county, minimising wherever possible over-tourism by encouraging visitors to consider less visited regions or experiences, or to come early in the week or outside peak times.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Tony Morris-Eyton, has also pledged his support for the campaign and will be working closely with both organisations on a programme to help the county’s visitor economy recover.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said the new campaign will bring about positive change for Shropshire post-pandemic.

“This is Shropshire’s time," she said. "While many tourist destinations have had their moment in the sun over the pandemic, in terms of media attention, Shropshire is now perfectly placed to stake its claim as the perfect post-pandemic escape.”