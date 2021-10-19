Kids get money savvy on savings day

Wilfred Owen Primary School youngsters chase 'loan shark' Glenda the Lender on National Savings Day

Wilfred Owen Primary School in Shrewsbury also used the day to launch their own ‘Grow a Pound’ initiative.

Just Credit Union, Shropshire’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, led morning assemblies and talked about the importance of savings and the dangers of borrowing from the wrong people.

The assemblies included a surprise visit from ‘Glenda the Lender’, a giant loan shark which the pupils chased from the school.

Steve Barras Development Officer Just Credit union said: “Financial education is an important part of Just Credit Union’s purpose and it is fantastic to have the opportunity to encourage children to understand money and develop great habits at a young age.

“The children were really engaged and had a lot of fun, but we also delivered some very important and serious messages. The school’s four year five Mathematics Ambassadors did a fantastic job launching the school’s ‘Grow a Pound’ challenge during the assemblies.”

Hannah Fox, teacher and mathematics lead at Wilfred Owen, said “We were delighted to have Just Credit Union involved. They have given the school a pot of money so that each child can have a pound. The challenge then is to grow that pound over the coming weeks.

“This will not only help the children understand the value of money, but also to develop some key life skills for their futures.”