Drink driver banned from road for three years after being caught in Shrewsbury

Matthew Lawley, 21, was caught on August 8 this year, driving a silver Vauxhall Astra on Huffley Lane in Shrewsbury, while under the influence.

When he was breathalysed, he was found to have had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Lawley, of Quail Ridge, Ford, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.