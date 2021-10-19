Drink driver banned from road for three years after being caught in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A drink driver has been banned from the road for more than three years.

Matthew Lawley, 21, was caught on August 8 this year, driving a silver Vauxhall Astra on Huffley Lane in Shrewsbury, while under the influence.

When he was breathalysed, he was found to have had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Lawley, of Quail Ridge, Ford, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for 37 months, fined £230, and ordered to pay further costs of £169.

