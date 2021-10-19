Consultation launched on Shrewsbury riverside redevelopment

An artist's impression of how the redevelopment may shape up

The Smithfield Riverside Strategic Development Framework consultation has opened for Salopians to have their say on the major project.

The proposals, which was revealed earlier this year, would see a number of buildings flattened, including the Riverside Shopping Centre, Raven Meadows multi-storey car park and the bus station.

Smithfield Road itself could also be moved further back from the river to create a new waterfront destination.

New office buildings, a hotel, apartments and public open spaces all form part of the potential plans, while Frankwell bridge is also set to be replaced with a fresh design.

A website has been launched for the public to view the documents and provide feedback on various aspects.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Regeneration said: "Good planning can help us improve the places we live and protect the things that are important to us. The SDF sets out a vision for the Smithfield Riverside and can allow feedback on that vision.

"We are calling on everyone to have their say on this framework – it is vital to the process that as many people take part as possible so we can build a really robust and exciting plan for the future.

"This area is absolutely vital to future plans for the town and is an important area for tourists, residents and businesses, we want to see it really thriving and showcasing the best the town has to offer.

"We really want to hear from residents of Shrewsbury – but also those who live in rural areas outside the town and even those from further afield who work, shop and socialise in the town.

"There are opportunities to comment on each of the key themes set out within the Smithfield Riverside SDF and we also welcome your comments on the key locations shown on the map of the area."

The closing date for the consultation is December 13 and analysis of all feedback will then take place until the end of January.

A refined version of the masterplan will then be drawn up ahead of it being presented to councillors.