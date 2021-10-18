Shropshire volunteers saving the planet one meal at a time

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Volunteers in Shropshire say they saved 173 tonnes of food from going in the bin last year - and 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide hitting the atmosphere.

Shrewsbury Food Hub
Shrewsbury Food Hub

Shrewsbury Food Hub shares spare food with more than 45 community groups and charities and supports 11 Foodshare tables each week around the county town.

Joint Shrewsbury Food Hub founder Alison Thomas said: “Shrewsbury Food Hub empowers people to do simple, practical, hands-on things to help combat climate change. Volunteering with the Food Hub can be a real tonic against what can sometimes feel like an impossible challenge."

Alison and Katy Anderson founded Shrewsbury Food Hub in 2016 with the aim of reducing local food waste.

Globally the issue is immense with an estimated third of all food produced being wasted, with the system being responsible for between 25-30 per cent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Shrewsbury Food Hub is a small charity that is reliant on donations and small grant funding.

You can find out more on the Shrewsbury Food Hub website https://www.shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk/

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News