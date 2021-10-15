TV Kate coming to Shropshire to talk about her expertise in parenting

Kate Silverton. Pic: BBC - Photographer: Jeff Overs

Kate, a journalist for 25 years, has penned There’s No Such Thing As Naughty, a guide for parents with children aged 0-5, and will be talking about it at Shrewsbury High School on October 25.

The book is described as a ‘parenting support book in a class of its own’, and Kate’s unique strategies turn ‘old school’ parenting on its head, binning the ‘naughty step’ and ‘banishment to bedrooms’. It gives a way to way to understand how children's brains develop and how this influences their behaviour.

Head of Shrewsbury High Juniors, Kate Millichamp, will host the evening at the Old Hall at the town centre school which will begin at 7pm.

Kate will be in conversation with Philippa Hall from the “Quick Book Reviews Podcast” and will take questions from the audience, as well as signing copies of her book.

Behind the headlines Kate's lifelong passion has been to advocate for children and their emotional well-being.

Her academic roots are in child development with a BSc in psychology and, after having children of her own, Kate decided to retrain as a child psychotherapist.

She now combines her career in journalism with her studies, currently volunteering as a counsellor on placement working with children at a London primary school.

On Instagram, Kate said: "Delighted to be doing this - heading up with the family in a @volkswagen_uk #campervan for a few days of walking and then this lovely invitation to speak @shrewsburyhigh so I may be looking slightly more dishevelled than the photo here but it will be great to see you there if you are #shrewsbury #shropshire based x"

Shrewsbury High School recently opened its new junior school alongside the senior girls on Town Walls, creating all through school on one site.