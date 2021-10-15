'Sofa Sundays' coming to Shrewsbury as town recovers from lockdown

Dilwyn Jones, Shrewsbury BID director and owner of The Sabrina riverboat, relaxing with his family

Every Sunday throughout the month Shrewsbury's Square will see the appearance of sofas and yurts.

The idea is to give people the chance to relax in the yurts, which will also contain board games and newspapers.

The ‘Sofa Sundays’ are being organised by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) throughout October.

The organisation said the events are being arranged to help raise awareness that the town is open for business on Sundays, which have been becoming increasingly popular with visitors, and local traders.

It comes after a frustrating 20 months where firms have faced a succession of restrictions and closures, with hopes that the run up to Christmas will be a lot smoother this year.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said they were excited about offering the unusual welcome to visitors.

She said: “The idea is to create a really welcoming atmosphere in The Square, encouraging people to relax and enjoy spending time in our beautiful town centre.

“Even if the weather is not great, the yurts will be very cosy with heaters available if needed.

“Sundays are becoming increasingly popular, with more traders opening, and we hope more people will come into town to enjoy the atmosphere."

Ms Molyneux also highlighted the offer of free parking at two of the town's biggest car parks as another Sunday incentive for visitors.

She said: “Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks are both free on a Sunday, so it’s a great time to visit the town centre.

“And during October, why not come and grab a sofa in The Square, kick back with a newspaper or book and simply relax?

“We will also have entertainers and music, so even though the nights are drawing in, it doesn’t mean we can’t have some colour and joy on our Sundays.

“It’s all part of our work to encourage people to enjoy the town centre in a different way.”