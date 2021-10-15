Shrewsbury based care team win national Leader in Care Award

Morris Care Team with their Leader Award

Shrewsbury-based Morris Care has triumphed at the national Leader in Care Awards 2021, which were held at the National Conference Centre Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The team won Business Initiative of the Year, with judges recognising its creative approach to supporting residents and staff and commitment to quality care.

Morris Care’s Time is Precious digital transformation programme saw it embrace technology to reduce time-consuming record writing, produce greater efficiency and safeguards, improve governance and drive improvements in care delivery.

The family business, which has six nursing homes in Shropshire and Cheshire, introduced the initiative at a time when Covid-19 put the care sector under pressures never seen before. The main aim was to enable its 550 staff to spend more time with residents to benefit all.

Morris Care chief executive Lucy Holl said: “This is well deserved recognition from the care sector for the pioneering work carried out by the team.

"We are committed to moving the sector forward but at the heart of it has been enabling our caring professionals to devote more time to looking after our residents.

“This award means so much to us and we will continue to develop the programme as part of our company philosophy of ‘Excellence as Standard’.”

The business bought systems from care sector suppliers which it tailored to fit its ethos. It purchased computers, laptops and smart phones, appointed a digital transformation manager, provided training and moved all current information onto its digital platform.