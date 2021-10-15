Shrewsbury based care team win national Leader in Care Award

By Charlotte BentleyShrewsburyPublished:

Staff at a Shrewsbury based care company celebrated in style after winning a top award at the national care awards.

Morris Care Team with their Leader Award
Morris Care Team with their Leader Award

Shrewsbury-based Morris Care has triumphed at the national Leader in Care Awards 2021, which were held at the National Conference Centre Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The team won Business Initiative of the Year, with judges recognising its creative approach to supporting residents and staff and commitment to quality care.

Morris Care’s Time is Precious digital transformation programme saw it embrace technology to reduce time-consuming record writing, produce greater efficiency and safeguards, improve governance and drive improvements in care delivery.

The family business, which has six nursing homes in Shropshire and Cheshire, introduced the initiative at a time when Covid-19 put the care sector under pressures never seen before. The main aim was to enable its 550 staff to spend more time with residents to benefit all.

Morris Care chief executive Lucy Holl said: “This is well deserved recognition from the care sector for the pioneering work carried out by the team.

"We are committed to moving the sector forward but at the heart of it has been enabling our caring professionals to devote more time to looking after our residents.

“This award means so much to us and we will continue to develop the programme as part of our company philosophy of ‘Excellence as Standard’.”

The business bought systems from care sector suppliers which it tailored to fit its ethos. It purchased computers, laptops and smart phones, appointed a digital transformation manager, provided training and moved all current information onto its digital platform.

The approach included digitising 50,000 paper HR records onto a more efficient and secure online system, introducing a system to provide extra security for administering medication, and providing staff with hand-held devices to access care plans to ensure residents’ individual needs and preferences were met.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News