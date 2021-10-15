Church service remembers victims of covid-19

St George's Church. Pic: Google

St Georges Church in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, held a service of remembrance and thanksgiving on Wednesday (October 13) which hosted a large gathering.

The event was the idea of Reverend Tim Vasby-Burnie the vicar in charge and Aubrey Kirkham of the eponymous named funeral directors, in Frankwell.

Music was played by Colin Keates, readings were delivered by Anna Gillions.

Ex police Chief Inspector Pete Holloway, the county bereavement support officer for families affected by unexplained deaths and deaths by suicide, attended as did Aubrey Kirkham.

The service was directed by Mr Vasby-Burnie.

Leanne Kirkham-Garvey said: “The whole evening just flowed and whilst there was a great deal of emotion, the candle lighting ceremony for those who had lost a loved one was very calming and memorable.