Woman flown to hospital after town-centre fall

The air ambulance was seen landing in the Quarry

The Midlands Air Ambulance landed at the Quarry in Shrewsbury's town centre, shortly after 10.40am today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a woman had fallen while on Claremont Bank in the town.

She was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital after being treated at the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen on Claremont Bank, near to Claremont Bank Surgery, at 10.41am.

"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.