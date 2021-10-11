Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Shrewsbury woman

West Mercia Police said the body of Susan Robdale, 60, had been found in a pond in Shrewsbury on Sunday. The discovery came after appeals had launched to find her.
A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said they were providing support to Ms Robdale's family.
She said: "Enquiries were carried out to find her, however, sadly yesterday afternoon, officers carrying out local searches found a body in a small area of water in Shrewsbury. Officers were assisted by the fire service to recover the deceased.
"Formal identification has taken place and can now be confirmed to be Susan, officers are supporting the family."