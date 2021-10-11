Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Shrewsbury woman

Susan Robdale went missing on Saturday

West Mercia Police said the body of Susan Robdale, 60, had been found in a pond in Shrewsbury on Sunday. The discovery came after appeals had launched to find her.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said they were providing support to Ms Robdale's family.

She said: "Enquiries were carried out to find her, however, sadly yesterday afternoon, officers carrying out local searches found a body in a small area of water in Shrewsbury. Officers were assisted by the fire service to recover the deceased.