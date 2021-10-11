Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Shrewsbury woman

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have confirmed a body discovered in Shrewsbury is that of a woman who went missing on Saturday.

Susan Robdale went missing on Saturday
Susan Robdale went missing on Saturday

West Mercia Police said the body of Susan Robdale, 60, had been found in a pond in Shrewsbury on Sunday. The discovery came after appeals had launched to find her.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said they were providing support to Ms Robdale's family.

She said: "Enquiries were carried out to find her, however, sadly yesterday afternoon, officers carrying out local searches found a body in a small area of water in Shrewsbury. Officers were assisted by the fire service to recover the deceased.

"Formal identification has taken place and can now be confirmed to be Susan, officers are supporting the family."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News