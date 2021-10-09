Shropshire credit union helping people develop the ‘savings habit' on National Savings Day

Left to right: Just Credit Union’s Mark Perez, Chair, Karen Farrow, Amy Jones, and Steve Barras

October 12 sees National Savings Day and Shropshire’s Just Credit Union – which itself is marking its 20th anniversary – will be providing some hints and tips and asking its members to share theirs.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s development officer, said: “Whilst we provide affordable loans, encouraging saving and making it as easy as possible is core to what we do.

“Over the last 20 years we estimate that we have helped people across Shropshire to save approximately £55m in total. But it is not just about how much you save – it’s about getting started and developing a great habit.

“An easy way to start saving is to open a secure Just Credit Union savings account and start putting a little bit away. If people can, set up a regular payment from their bank account or even direct from their salary into a savings account.

“If you don’t see it, you won’t miss it, and the great thing is if you do need your savings you can get access to them the same day.

“It really helps to have a goal in mind, whether that’s a special occasion or something you have always wanted. You can also get the family involved as we also offer junior savings accounts.

“We would really like to encourage people to develop a savings habit as early as possible and we offer junior savings clubs to many schools in the region - we will be marking the day with some of those schools.”

Just Credit Union is owned by its members and run for their mutual benefit.

What people save with the co-operative is lent to people at affordable rates and the interest paid on the loans funds the running of the credit union.

To join in the conversation visit justcreditunion.org or find them on social media using #NationalSavingsDay to be a part of the day.