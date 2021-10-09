Film festival telling LGBT stories returns to Shropshire

Peter Roscoe and Mike Wild look forward to the festival at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival begins next Friday, October 15, and this year there will be film screenings at Shrewsbury's Old Market Hall and Kinokulture in Oswestry.

Last year's festival was held virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organiser Peter Roscoe is glad people can return to the festival in person.

"It will be good to be back properly. The feedback we've had is that people wanted films that entertain as well as challenge and call for change and that side, so we've tried to give them a bit of both."

There will be 10 films in total. Seven will be screened at the OMH. Two are documentaries and three of the others are foreign language films (French, Brazilian and Georgian) with English subtitles. Of the three films at Kinokulture, one is a documentary and there are three short films to screen there before the main features.

After the screening of Ahead of the Curve at the OMH at 1.30pm on October 16, there will be a post-film discussion/Q&A with Helen Sandler, the former associate editor of Diva Magazine.

Peter added: "We welcome volunteers to help with all aspects of the Festival; don’t be shy – get in touch. We very much appreciate the enthusiasm of our sponsors and donors, that make it all possible. We look forward to seeing you all again."