The roadworks are planned to fit a new electric cable

K Power Solutions will carry out work to install an electrical cable in Shrewsbury from the substation on Broseley Close and along Oteley Road, up to Thrower Road, to provide a power supply to the LIH development.

The work will be completed in two phases.

The first phase will take place from October 18 to 29, so that the traffic management measures are removed prior to the build up to the Christmas period.

The second phase of works will then continue from January 9, next year, for up to four weeks.

During the work temporary traffic lights will be required, which will be manually controlled by a traffic management operative from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Shropshire Council said its inspection team will monitor works as they progress.