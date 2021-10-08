Attack on non-binary person in Shrewsbury being treated as hate crime

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after Will Falshaw, 30, was punched and kicked by two thugs in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury in the early hours of September 25. It is being investigated as a hate crime.

Will, who is non-binary, was wearing a dress and high heels at the time of the attack.

They said they recognised one of the men as someone who made threats towards them on a night out a couple of months earlier. They sustained injuries to their nose and eye, as well as bruised ribs.

Pc Josh Lewis said: “We believe the victim of this assault may have been targeted by the suspects and we are investigating this as a hate crime.

"We take all reports of hate crime very seriously – no-one should be targeted for being themselves and we can never underestimate the devastating effect being a victim of a hate crime can have on people.”