Praise for 'beautifully' kept roundabout in Shrewsbury

22/02/2017 Tony Bywater MBE, at Salop Leisure, Emstrey, Shrewsbury..

In the past, Tony Bywater, chairman of Shrewsbury-based caravan, motorhome and leisure business Salop Leisure, has been highly critical of the maintenance of the Emstrey roundabout, which is situated alongside the company’s headquarters.

However, this year, he says Highways England deserves praise for mowing the grass regularly and keeping the roundabout looking well maintained.

“I have criticised Highways England so much in the past because the roundabout has been a mess with weeds and long grass,” said Mr Bywater. “But they deserve great credit this year for maintaining it beautifully.

“You can see the contours of the roundabout because the grass has been cut more often. It’s a busy and dangerous roundabout and it’s important that it is well maintained because it gives motorists their first impression of Shrewsbury as they travel along the bypass.