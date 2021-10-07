Comedian Simon Amstell excited for tour ahead of Shropshire visit

Comedian Simon Amstell. Picture: David Levene

The former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host brings his stand-up show Spirit Hole to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Thursday, November 4, and it has been described as “a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more".

After months of lockdown left him contemplating life, the universe, and his stand-up, Amstell is more than ready to go back out on the road. “The show’s better now as a result of all this,” he said. “If there’s a silver lining, I may be funnier!”

Spirit Hole, Amstell insists, won’t be one long gig about coronavirus. “I feel like not mentioning would be a bit peculiar, but then going on about it would be slightly unbearable. I’ll only be discussing it through the prism of my own weird emotions.”