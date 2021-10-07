Christmas photoshoot collaboration for Shropshire small business owners

Photos by Joshua Allen

Sarah Pennell from Telford is the owner of Pegboarders, and she wants to offer support to other fellow business owners in the area to help them create stunning photographs of their products.

Sarah is working with photographer Joshua Allen, also from Telford, to offer a free photoshoot for business owners to collaborate on a Christmas project.

She is hoping to host the event on October 23 at the Made Cafe in Shrewsbury.

"We are offering a photoshoot for other small businesses, makers and creators in the area to use a room we've hired and have some pictures taken with their products to promote them," Sarah explained.

"So say somebody makes cakes in the Telford/Shrewsbury area and they wanted to get some photography done for Christmas, to use for their seasonal stock or social media or something like that. Not everyone is great at photography and so we are offering sessions for free.

Photos by Joshua Allen

"The whole point is to offer a service from Joshua and people can work with other brands to create beautiful Christmas pictures.

"The pictures will be a Christmas set up including my product, the Pegboard, and say someone else who sells pottery and someone else who sells homemade cakes.

"That way we can all then support each other on social media by tagging each other in posts and promoting each other's brands."

Sarah's business Pegboarders sells sustainable storage boards inspired by Scandinavian decor.

She is hoping to create suitably-Christmassy photos for fellow business owners, using both their products together, to help her think of ideas to further progress her product.

"There are so many amazing creative people out there who make great stuff but might not necessarily be geared up to do photography as that is not their skill as such," she added.

"I needed to get some ideas from people of what kind of things you could display on my boards. So it's a great way of helping each other, and celebrate each others business."

The photoshoot will be happening at Made Cafe in Shrewsbury on October 23. People can get in touch with Sarah at pegboarders@gmail.com and register their interest.