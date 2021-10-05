Bowlers remember the good times as they bid farewell to green

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 3/10/21 Playing bowls for the last time, members with (front) chairman Chris Partridge, at Albert Road Bowling Club, Shrewsbury.

Those were the words of a Shrewsbury bowling club stalwart who, along with members past and present, bid farewell to their much-loved ground before it is handed over to developers.

The 92-year-old sports and social club in Albert Road, Sundorne, will be bulldozed to make way for 12 affordable homes and a block of 14 flats.

Fittingly, last week the seniors wrapped up their final competitive games at the ground by winning two league titles, and at the weekend, bowlers took to the green one final time for a friendly tournament, and to remember the good times.

Club secretary Phil Davies said: "It was lovely, we had a good turn out. There were about 26 bowlers and about 40 in total. Some came along who hadn't been for years."

Several long serving members were in attendance including Phil, who has played around 50 years at the club in total, as well as Paul Binnersley and Geoff Davies.

"It was nice to reminisce," added Phil. "It is competitive, but it's as much about the social side. It's about the characters.

Although the green will be gone, the club will continue, playing under the Albert Road name for now. Developers offered to provide a bowling green at the nearby Shrewsbury Sports Village, which it is hoped will be ready by 2023. In the meantime, the club is hoping to play at Greenfields.