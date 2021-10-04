Shrewsbury Rotary Tree of Light beneficiaries named

Former mayor Gwen Burgess beside the Rotary Tree of Light in St Mary’s Church

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which organises the popular annual event has agreed to support, in equal shares, The Food Hub, Sundorne Youth Club and Severndale School Futures.

Over the last five years the Tree of Light has supported 16 charities and the names of the organisations to be supported this year will be included on sponsor letters for distribution in early November.

The Tree of Light will be on show in St Mary’s Church from November 15 to December 20.

But there will not be a dedication service this year.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has identified the need to increase the sponsor base and it is hoped an arrangement can be made with a like-minded organisation.

The club also hopes that it will be easier to donate to the Tree of Light and its other fundraising events via the club's website.

Members have agreed to update the display cabinets used to support the event.