Emergency services called to Shrewsbury Railway Station following concerns for woman's welfare

Shrewsbury train station

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called by the British Transport Police on Monday afternoon and assessed one woman who did not need hospital treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the British Transport Police at 12.51pm to Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury following concerns for the welfare of a patient.

"One ambulance attended and assessed one woman who didn’t require hospital treatment and was left in the care of police."

A BTP spokesman added: "Officers were called to Shrewsbury railway station at 12.35pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.