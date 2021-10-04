Emergency services called to Shrewsbury Railway Station following concerns for woman's welfare

By Lisa O'Brien
Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury Railway Station following concerns for the welfare of a patient.

Shrewsbury train station

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called by the British Transport Police on Monday afternoon and assessed one woman who did not need hospital treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the British Transport Police at 12.51pm to Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury following concerns for the welfare of a patient.

"One ambulance attended and assessed one woman who didn’t require hospital treatment and was left in the care of police."

A BTP spokesman added: "Officers were called to Shrewsbury railway station at 12.35pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

"Paramedics also attended to assess the woman, and she was taken to a place of safety."

Lisa O'Brien

