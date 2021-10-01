CCTV image released after waste fire damages Shrewsbury shop front

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a fire that damaged a shop front.

Police would like to speak to this man
Officers were called after a number of bags containing recycling waste were set alight outside Clintons in Shrewsbury town centre.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the window which had to be replaced.

The man in the CCTV image is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have vital information about the incident, which happened at around 1am on September 22.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22/84230/21 or visit the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

