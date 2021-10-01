Oktoberfest fun returns to Shrewsbury after two-year wait

Oktoberfest is back

Shropshire Oktoberfest is back at the Quarry in Shrewsbury tonight and tomorrow, and some have been waiting more than a year to don their lederhosen or dirndl dresses again.

There will be German beer and sausage stands, as well as 150 Shropshire beers to bring a local twist to proceedings and give county brewers a boost.

Saturday has sold out, but there are still tickets available for tonight.

Organiser Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, said:

"We've sold out for Saturday, which is amazing. We've never sold out an event in Shrewsbury before.

"I'd like to thank the people that carried their tickets over after it was cancelled in 2020. We wouldn't still be here without them.

Shropshire Oktoberfest organiser Beth Heath

"We've still got tickets for Friday night. We've got 32 sailors singing. That's going to be wicked."

There will also be comedy on Saturday, as well as a silent disco, carpool karaoke, music and more to keep people entertained.

The festival opens tonight, running from 5pm to 10pm, and then tomorrow from 11am to 10pm.