Shopping centre footfall returning to pre-Covid level

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said he was pleased with the performance of the Darwin Centre since lockdown lifted.

The Shropshire Council-owned Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury is "performing exceptionally well since coming out of lockdown" according to the authority, which said that during August, the centre had 308,523 visitors, up 15.7 per cent month-on-month.

A number of units have been taken up in the centre in recent months by shops relocating from the Pride Hill Centre, which has closed.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said that more than 85 per cent of the Darwin Centre was now let.

He said: "I am so proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 18 months. Covid-19 has been an unimaginable challenge to our industry, but we’ve successfully come out the other side – rebutting all predictions. Our footfall is still rising week-on-week, and we continue to welcome new incredible brands to our portfolio, which the public are really embracing.

“We’re over 85 per cent let, well over the post-Covid UK average and looking forward to a great run-up to Christmas.