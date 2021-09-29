Village post office to close

The Post Office says that the postmaster in Bomere Heath has resigned meaning that the branch in the village would close temporarily on October 13.

However it says a vacancy for the role is being advertised.

A spokesman said: "The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible. We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

"Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service. This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers."