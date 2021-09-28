Tickets released for alcohol addiction conference

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

The charity has said it promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of how alcohol affects individuals, families, and wider society.

Share Shrewsbury was created by former mayor Jane Mackenzie after her daughter Amy Liebich died following struggles with alcohol.

A charity spokeswoman said: "We are offering a range of ticket options, from general admission to professional and corporate tickets. We also offer discounted tickets for students and low-income, starting at just £10.

"This conference is for everyone who wants to understand more about alcohol, and the impact it has. Over the two-day event, we’ll hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment of alcohol dependence. Our world-class speakers will share best practice in recovery, and talk about how families can be central to this.