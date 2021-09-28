Tickets released for alcohol addiction conference

Share Shrewsbury's Alcohol: Sharing the Truth conference runs on November 18 and 19.
The charity has said it promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of how alcohol affects individuals, families, and wider society.
Share Shrewsbury was created by former mayor Jane Mackenzie after her daughter Amy Liebich died following struggles with alcohol.
A charity spokeswoman said: "We are offering a range of ticket options, from general admission to professional and corporate tickets. We also offer discounted tickets for students and low-income, starting at just £10.
"This conference is for everyone who wants to understand more about alcohol, and the impact it has. Over the two-day event, we’ll hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment of alcohol dependence. Our world-class speakers will share best practice in recovery, and talk about how families can be central to this.
"You can find out everything you need to know about the conference, including the programme of events and line up of speakers, by visiting shareshrewsbury.org.uk/conference