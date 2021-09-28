Old girls Esther and Maddie look for their forever home

Esther and Maddie are looking for a forever home together

The special day for grandmothers and grandfathers falls on October 3, and Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is hopeful two of its faithful old hounds will find a home.

Eleven-year-old Collie Cross, Esther, and her elder playmate, Maddie the Jack Russell, who is twelve, have found themselves in the care of the team at the rehoming centre after their owner could no longer take care of them.

Now staff are hoping that as the day of the year dedicated to older people approaches, they will find these canine companions a new forever family.

Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury manager, said: “Esther and Maddie are the best of friends and have come from a very loving home. They are never, if ever, far from each other’s side – they walk, sleep, play and eat together.

“They will be a gorgeous addition to a family and although they have settled in really well at the centre and made lots of new two and four-legged friends, we want to find them a home as soon as possible so they can continue to enjoy all the home comforts and undivided attention that they are used to.”

She added: “Esther and Maddie are full of life and really sprightly for their ages, so they are certainly not looking for a retirement home where they can rest their paws.

“So many families have welcomed a puppy into their homes over the last year, but we really hope that this Grandparents Day we have the chance to celebrate finding the ideal home for Esther and

Maddie where they can happily spend the rest of their lives together at the heart of a family.”