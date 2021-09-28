New play showing the vaxx of life at the sharp end gets off to a flying start

The cast of JABS ... Christina Cubbin Sally Tonge Paul Wilkinson

JABS was written by Shrewsbury's own Chris Eldon Lee and is based on the comical and not-so-comical experiences of vaccinator Sally Tonge.

Sally and Chris are both of the county’s comedy group ‘Three Men In A Bowtie’. They launched their new creation at Snailbeach Village Hall with shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Script writer and director Chris said: "We had a very successful launch weekend for JABS in Snailbeach. Partly thanks to your coverage, we had pretty much full houses and the play went down very well. I was particularly delighted with the positive feedback we got from NHS workers."

JABS is believed to be first ever play to be set in a Covid-19 vaccination centre. And with the majority of people in Shropshire now vaccinated, it is hoped that people will see some of the situations and types of people who turned up. Although it is based on true stories, patient confidentiality is preserved.

Sally, who retrained as a vaccinator when lockdown brought her comedy career to a temporary halt, said: “I came across so many crazy stories and moving moments. There was comedy gold happening in my vaccination pod every day.

"I’d text Chris to share them and it became obvious that a play simply had to be written as soon as possible.”

Sally plays herself,whilst fellow actors Christina Cubbin and Paul Wilkinson portray an assortment of 16 characters who appear in her pod for a few minutes each.

The Love Lee Productions team are confident their play is uniquely the first of its kind, written and rehearsed in record time.

Chris says NHS staff have given it a great reception.

Chris adds that ticket sales for Tuesday's (tonight) and Wednesday's (tomorrow) show at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn are also "very good". On Monday morning there was good availability for the Tuesday show at 8pm but very few tickets left for Wednesday's show.

It is then being launched around the county, or "uncharted, shark infested waters" as Chris calls them.

In October the play will visit The Anstice in Madeley on the 1st, Ludlow Brewery (Oct 7). Wem Town Hall (Oct 12) and Bridgnorth Theatre on the Steps (Oct 15). In November it tours to Bishops Castle, Wellington and Cross Houses.