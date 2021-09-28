Music trust kicks off new concert season

By Toby NealShrewsburyPublished:

Shropshire Music Trust is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic with a new concert season beginning on October 8.

The trust has been able to re-programme artistes from the cancelled second half of the 2019-20 season, as well as bringing new talent to perform in the county.

Opening the new season is the Carducci Quartet with the first of what will be three performances during the season, exploring both the chamber music of 18th and 19th century Vienna and the brilliance of Shostakovich's writing.

It will be at the Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm on Friday, October 8. The quartet is in action again on November 19, in a concert again at the Lion, featuring work by Haydn, Shostakovich, and Beethoven.

St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury, is the venue for the return of Ex Cathedra on December 3 with a "Christmas by Candlelight" choral programme in what is billed as a magical setting.

First concert of the new year will be by Fretwork at St Alkmund's Church, Shrewsbury, on January 14, and the concert programme will continue until June.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News