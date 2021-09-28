Music trust kicks off new concert season

The trust has been able to re-programme artistes from the cancelled second half of the 2019-20 season, as well as bringing new talent to perform in the county.

Opening the new season is the Carducci Quartet with the first of what will be three performances during the season, exploring both the chamber music of 18th and 19th century Vienna and the brilliance of Shostakovich's writing.

It will be at the Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury at 7.30pm on Friday, October 8. The quartet is in action again on November 19, in a concert again at the Lion, featuring work by Haydn, Shostakovich, and Beethoven.

St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury, is the venue for the return of Ex Cathedra on December 3 with a "Christmas by Candlelight" choral programme in what is billed as a magical setting.