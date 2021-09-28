Jamboree cash to help scouts be prepared

Katie Russell receives a cheque from Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover watched by Mark Fone (left) and Paris Millard (right) from Shropshire Scouts

Salop Leisure, a caravan and motorhome dealership based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has pledged £500 to the Shropshire Scouts who need to raise £150,000 to attend the event from August 1 to 12, 2023.

More than 50,000 Scouts, aged from aged 14 to 17, from 161 countries around the world will attend the World Scout Jamboree which is held every four years.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “I was a Scout when I was younger and I think it’s very important to support children after the pandemic lockdowns.

“The Scouts is an inclusive organisation for all ages and Salop Leisure is delighted to support fundraising to give 27 young people from Shropshire the opportunity to travel to South Korea.”

Katie Russell, Shropshire Scouts’ assistant county commissioner international, said: “The donation is quite overwhelming because businesses have been hit hard over the past year.

“Knowing that there are companies like Salop Leisure out there waiting to support causes like ours is really inspiring.”

She explained that the 27 Shropshire Scouts will be joined by nine Welsh Guides in their unit of 36 attending the World Scout Jamboree. It will be the fifth jamboree attended by Shropshire Scouts.

“It’s really important that Shropshire Scouts have new and exciting opportunities to see the world, experience different cultures and make friends for life,” added Katie.