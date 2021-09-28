Emma Molyneux and Abi Dakin get ready for Sofa Sundays in Shrewsbury

‘Sofa Sundays’ will be held throughout October in Shrewsbury, when a range of comfortable sofas will be set out in The Square for people to enjoy.

The initiative is being organised by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) and is designed to give people the opportunity to kick back and relax in the town centre.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “As well as the sofas, there will be relaxing music and other furniture to create a really laid-back atmosphere in The Square on Sundays.

“We are hoping people will grab a sofa and enjoy a coffee, read the papers, or perhaps play a board game - it’s all about enabling people to relax and enjoy our beautiful town centre in a different way.

“A growing number of traders are now opening on Sundays, and footfall has been steadily rising, so we are keen to spread the word that Shrewsbury town centre is a great place to be on a Sunday.

“As an added incentive, car parking is free on a Sunday in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks, so why not come into town during October and see what Shrewsbury has to offer?”