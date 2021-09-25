Tickets still available for Shropshire Oktoberfest

There will be a number of performers on the bill throughout the two-day event

Shropshire Oktoberfest takes place at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2.

Part of the town centre park will be fenced off for the weekend for the event which is run by Shropshire Festivals, the same team behind the food festival held in The Quarry at the start of September.

Tickets have sold out for the VIP tent across both days but standard tickets are still available online and can be bought on the gate on both days – while capacity allows.

Independent brewers from the region and beyond will be serving up to 150 different real ales throughout the event.

CAMRA will be running a ‘Hopportunity Bar’ to represent some breweries unable to attend, and will also be judging beers from each brewer – ready to crown the winning beer ‘Shropshire’s Choice’ on Friday evening.

There will be lager, cider and perry on tap, as well as wine from Kerry Vale Vineyard, rum from The Buttermarket and gin and tipples from Gindifferent.

A selection of independent street food vendors will also be available for hungry festival goers.

Beth Heath, 'director of fun' at Shropshire Festivals, said: “The party of the year has been sorely missed. It will be great to return to the Quarry with our fourth Oktoberfest event.

“There is so much we have missed over the last 18 months so we have decided that on the Saturday we will have 30 minutes of music dedicated to every missed celebration. They’ll be everything from Burns Night right through until Christmas. We’ll finish off with the entire beer tent singing Auld Lang Syne. It will be an amazing moment, and absolutely needed after such a rubbish time.

“Our ticket sales have been going crazy this year, especially with our VIP tickets. But fear not, there are discounted standard tickets still available online, and there will be standard priced tickets available until we reach capacity.

“Our motto for this year is bringing the fun back, and Shropshire Oktoberfest will definitely do that. We hope you can join us."

Friday’s festival will have a gin tasting event from The Shropshire Distillery and 32 sea shanty singing pirates.

On Saturday there performances from the Connexis Comedy Club with a line up that includes Eddy Brimson, Susan Murray, Gerry K, Sam Harland, and Vladimir McTavish.

The award-winning writer/performer Molly Naylor – creator and co-writer of Sky One’s After Hours – will also be performing her lyrical and funny spoken-word show about ambition, altruism and how to be medium good – ‘Stop Trying to be Fantastic’.

The live music stage features lederhosen wearing, Oktoberfest favourite – Vorsprung Durch Oompah.

Friday’s acts include Untamed Shrew, The Follicles, and Five O'clock Hero.

The Saturday music line-up will deliver sets from Danny Jones, Groove Dynamite, The Endings, Chasing August, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, The Vertigo Band, Asparagus & The Kilburn Habit and Call of the Kraken.