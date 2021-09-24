World famous pianist to play in Shrewsbury

Pianist Anna Fedorova.

World famous pianist Anna Fedorova, from the Ukraine, is flying in to play a recital which will raise money for St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury.

The event is at the church on October 3 at 2.30pm, starting with Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, followed by music by Chopin, and then after an intermission she will play all four of Chopin’s Ballades, some of the most profound and technically challenging of the composer's many compositions.

Fedorova performs both as a soloist and with symphony orchestras in the major concert halls of the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Ukraine, Poland, the US, Mexico, Argentina, and parts of Asia. She has claimed top prizes at numerous international piano competitions, including the Rubinstein 'In Memoriam' piano competition, the Moscow Frederic Chopin competition, the Lyon piano competition, and many others.

Local retired GP, Dr Peter Barritt, organises two international piano recitals each autumn in St Alkmund's, of which Anna's is the first this season. The series helps raise money for the church.

“We are so lucky to have world-class performers who are prepared to play in Shrewsbury. St Alkmund's has excellent acoustics and the absence of pillars in the church gives everyone in the audience a good view of the performer,” he said.