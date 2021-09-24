Historic bowls club in Shrewsbury faces "the end" with a sad celebration

The site of the bowls club

The former Sports and Social Club in Albert Road, Shrewsbury, is set to be bulldozed to make way for 12 affordable homes and a block of 14 apartments if final approval is given, as expected on Tuesday.

"We all feel that it will be passed," said the bowls club's Phil Davies, aged 69, who started playing when he was 15.

"We did try to fight it but the developers have offered to provide a green for bowling at the Sports Village in Sundorne. Hopefully it will be fit to play on in 2023 and until then we are hoping to play at Greenfields, if it gets passed of course."

In anticipation of the northern planning committee's decision the bowls club has organised a shindig to celebrate the history and achievements over the years since it was founded in 1929.

"I'm sure it will be a mixture of a celebration and a very sad occasion," said Mr Davies. "There must be hundreds of people who played for the bowls club over the years. It started off as a club for members of various companies. There are people who have been members for 40 years."

The event is being held at 1 for 1.30pm at the cricket pavilion off Albert Road on Sunday, October 3, as the club's own clubhouse has been shut since 2015. It could also turn out to be a celebration of their current sides' success as they are very close to winning a couple of leagues.

Councillors are set to be told by their planning officers that subject agreement by all parties on the exact wording of the [legal agreement] and relevant planning conditions, "a replacement bowling green will be secured, and it is considered that the proposal would not result in the loss of recreation and sports facilities or prejudice the use of the adjacent cricket ground/playing field.”