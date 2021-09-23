Advice for older LGBT+ folk at afternoon tea in Shrewsbury

Youngsters can get their hands messy with something other than chocolate this Easter. Children are invited to take part in a creative clay workshop at The Hive in Shrewsbury. The session led by clay artist Stephanie Kelly will cost Â£6 per child and Â£5 for siblings. Children aged from three to seven years old will be able to make and glaze a piece of clay artwork and leaders will show them how to make vases and pencil holders. It will be fired for you and available to collect at The Hive later on and all materials and firing costs are included. It will be held on March 29 and will start at 10.30am for an hour. For more information visit www.hiveonline.org.uk or contact (01743) 234970.

Safe Ageing No Discrimination (Sand), a group that campaigns for the rights of older and old LGBT+ people in Shropshire, is holding a get-together at The Hive in Belmont Shrewsbury, this Saturday, September 25.

The event will provide a chance for LGBT+ people and friends of Sand to connect again post-lockdown to discuss issues on the theme of planning for ageing.

It takes place from 3pm to 6pm.

There will be a number of interactive activities during the course of the afternoon and Sand will also be launching their new in-partnership projects with Lanyon Bowdler and Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Sue Gorbing, Sand director, said: “We would love to see all LGBT+ people, our allies and anyone interested in what Sand is doing in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin coming along to The Hive on Saturday.

“Finally, we have a chance to meet up in real life, chat and hear about what we’ve all been up to. In addition, we want to talk about the kind of things that are useful to arrange as we get older and we’d really like to hear about your experiences and the plans people are making.”