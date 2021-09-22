Recycling bag set on fire outside shop

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Recycling bags were set on fire in the middle of Shrewsbury in the early hours today (Wednesday).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..
Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engines, an operations officer and police were scrambled to Pride Hill to reports of a property blaze at 1.10am.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury station found a small fire involving recycling bags next to a shop window. They used one hose to put it out.

Anyone who has information should call police on 101.

