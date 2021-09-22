Recycling bag set on fire outside shop

Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engines, an operations officer and police were scrambled to Pride Hill to reports of a property blaze at 1.10am.
Fire crews from Shrewsbury station found a small fire involving recycling bags next to a shop window. They used one hose to put it out.
Anyone who has information should call police on 101.
