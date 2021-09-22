Mayor postpones music celebration

Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean met Love2Stay general manager Chris Skitt

Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean had been planning a 'multi-venue event' to mark the return of gigs in the county town but he announced his decision to postpone on his Facebook page and Twitter feed at the weekend.

Announcement. Sorry folks; October's 'Live Music Lives' Mayor's event will not go ahead as planned, but hope to do something for musicians and for the public in the bandstand. See details for reasons here: https://t.co/Pj5EXDBLNf@jimallthetime @ShrewsburyTC @LingenDavies — Julian Dean (Cllr. Green Party) 💚 (@JulianDean99) September 18, 2021

"I've taken the decision to postpone the Live Music Lives events scheduled tor next month," said Councillor Dean.

The mayor says he has been looking at the covid-19 data and it's not good enough to justify events encouraging people being in close quarters for a prolonged period of time.

He says: "Around 30 per cent of 18 to 40 year olds remain unjabbed. Whilst deaths are way down - but are still happening in the county - hospitalisations are still a real concern. Covid patients tend to remain in intensive care much longer than other patients, so for each covid case there are multiple others put at risk."