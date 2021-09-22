Mayor postpones music celebration

By David Tooley

Plans to celebrate the return of live music events after the pandemic have been postponed... because of the continuing prevalence of the virus.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean met Love2Stay general manager Chris Skitt


Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean had been planning a 'multi-venue event' to mark the return of gigs in the county town but he announced his decision to postpone on his Facebook page and Twitter feed at the weekend.

"I've taken the decision to postpone the Live Music Lives events scheduled tor next month," said Councillor Dean.

The mayor says he has been looking at the covid-19 data and it's not good enough to justify events encouraging people being in close quarters for a prolonged period of time.

He says: "Around 30 per cent of 18 to 40 year olds remain unjabbed. Whilst deaths are way down - but are still happening in the county - hospitalisations are still a real concern. Covid patients tend to remain in intensive care much longer than other patients, so for each covid case there are multiple others put at risk."

Although he says events will have to wait until the Spring or early summer, he's still planning to go ahead with a planned outdoor photoshoot for local musicians, and will look to do something at the bandstand in October.









