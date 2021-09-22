Like birds and beer? One Shrewsbury bar has good news for you....

The Tap and Can in Shrewsbury. Pic: Google

The Tap and Can, nestled next to Shrewsbury railway station, has announced that it is diversifying from a craft beer bar into a fried chicken and craft beer restaurant.

They call it Bird and Beer.

Tap and Can's Facebook page announced the "super exciting news".

They told followers: "I'm pretty sure you all know by now that we don't do things by halves, so mid pandemic we had this crazy idea and after a beer - or two - with our good friend Tom Cooke Bird and Beer was born. The rest is history!"

The beer bar is famed for its 14 rotating beer lines, and more than 100 canned brands.

The town's Business Improvement District also tweeted the news.

"Get your tastebuds at the ready! Popular #Shrewsbury craft beer bar Tap and Can are opening a new restaurant!

Keep your eyes peeled for 'Bird and Beer', a fried chicken and craft beer eatery!