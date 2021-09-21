Cat charity calls for volunteers and donations

Staff at their new home on Mardol

Shropshire Cat Rescue workers have set up in new premises on Mardol today (Tuesday, September 21), and are taking the opportunity to make a call for donations and volunteers as they enter a busy period.

Chair and manager Marion Micklewright described volunteers and donations as 'crucial'.

She said: "We are looking for volunteers to help in the main shop. We open from 10am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Donations can be dropped either at our shop or at the rescue centre at Bayston Hill."

The charity has been busy lately working to move the shop, but staff have also been busy with the number of animals they have to deal with.

Marion added: "I think really it is always busy, but I think people's circumstances have changed and we are getting more cats to rehome, so that is an added pressure.

"September and October are always busy times for us in terms of adoptions. There are lots of people who want cats, which means that we have a lot of spaces open up, but usually when we get a new cat in they have health problems that need dealt with first, which can be expensive.